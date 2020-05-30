Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.87

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and traded as low as $107.00. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 228,710 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $650.60 million and a P/E ratio of -57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.42%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

