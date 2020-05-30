Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ford Motor’s ranking:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.71 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

