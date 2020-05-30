Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.31. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 278,304 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

