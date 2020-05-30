First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $58.49 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

