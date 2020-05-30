First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,805 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Diodes worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,281,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,011 shares of company stock worth $3,533,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

