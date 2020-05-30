First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,376 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

UMBF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

