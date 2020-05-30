First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,748 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Palomar worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Palomar by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Palomar by 1,059.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 254,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 262,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,201,492 shares of company stock worth $73,057,674. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

