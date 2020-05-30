Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiore Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

