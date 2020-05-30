Financial Review: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CEVA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.22% 1.89% 1.60% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Spi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 8.18 $30,000.00 $0.14 231.43 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.11 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spi Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Summary

CEVA beats Spi Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

