Financial Contrast: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:CHMI)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.00 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.42

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -86.62% 13.99% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keppel REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

