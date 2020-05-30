Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,033 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.