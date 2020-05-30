Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

