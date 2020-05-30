Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 2,430.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $201,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,921,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter bought 348 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,698 shares of company stock valued at $161,560 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE AGM opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

