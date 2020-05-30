Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Essential Energy Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.