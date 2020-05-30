EQT (ASX:EQT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.95

Shares of EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and traded as low as $20.69. EQT shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 17,669 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of A$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $447.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

About EQT (ASX:EQT)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

