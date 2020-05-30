Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

