Enforcer Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.26

Enforcer Gold Corp (CVE:VEIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 77679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50,585.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12,646.55. The company has a market capitalization of $594,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

About Enforcer Gold (CVE:VEIN)

Enforcer Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in Roger gold-copper project covering approximately 987 hectare located in Chibougamau, Quebec; and also holds 100% in Waswanipi gold project covering approximately 19,352 hectare situated in west of Chibougamau and northeast of Val d'Or.

