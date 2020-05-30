Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Mining traded as high as C$33.18 and last traded at C$33.05, with a volume of 301548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,408.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

