Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

