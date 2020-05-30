Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

