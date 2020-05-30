eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

eBay stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

