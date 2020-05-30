Dynatrace (DT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is one of 217 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dynatrace to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -29.81% -7.05% Dynatrace Competitors -51.89% -93.26% -6.18%

91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million -$418.02 million -72.58 Dynatrace Competitors $2.09 billion $369.67 million 1.23

Dynatrace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dynatrace Competitors 2387 10667 18733 1004 2.56

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $33.42, suggesting a potential downside of 13.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Dynatrace’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dynatrace peers beat Dynatrace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

