Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $386.51 and last traded at $385.84, 1,122,346 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,038,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.55.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.34.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.18 and a 200 day moving average of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

