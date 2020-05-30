Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 3200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.19.

Dillistone Group Company Profile (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

