Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 13082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

