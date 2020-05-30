Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.26, 15,862 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 225,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

