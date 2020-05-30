Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($42.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €33.29 ($38.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.13. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.