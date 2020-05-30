Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.35 ($42.27).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €33.29 ($38.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.13. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

