Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.83 Million

Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $111.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.10 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $81.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $489.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.84 million to $493.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $614.98 million, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.52.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,721 shares of company stock worth $33,685,497. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $227.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.80. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.50.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

