CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.92

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.92 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 2850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.61.

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $68,544.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $70,377,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

