Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $4.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.25 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $15.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.46 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

