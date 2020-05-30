ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.77, 7,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 233,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.