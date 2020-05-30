ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

