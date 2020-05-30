ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.07. ContraFect shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 287,655 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in ContraFect by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

