Comparing YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) and Interpublic Group of Companies (OTCMKTS:IPG)

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YouGov and Interpublic Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.22 billion 0.66 $656.00 million $1.93 9.04

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YouGov and Interpublic Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than YouGov.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 6.54% 29.27% 4.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats YouGov on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding, and MullenLowe Group. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

