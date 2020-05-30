Comparing GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) & China Mobile (NASDAQ:CHL)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and China Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $894.73 million 8.21 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -16.97 China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.33 $15.43 billion $3.72 9.34

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 68.83% -5.05% -2.60% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GCI Liberty and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00 China Mobile 0 1 3 0 2.75

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than China Mobile.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats China Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

