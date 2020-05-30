Comparing ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) & ENI (OTCMKTS:E)

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 3 6 2 0 1.91

ENI has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A ENI -5.78% 3.97% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENI $79.58 billion 0.42 $165.76 million $1.79 10.39

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its share price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENI beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

