Commerce Bank Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

