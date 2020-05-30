Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.