Commerce Bank Raises Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $132,900,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,844,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,338 shares of company stock worth $18,275,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

