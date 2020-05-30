Commerce Bank Purchases 9,125 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.