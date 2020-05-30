Commerce Bank Makes New $217,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.