Commerce Bank Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $228,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,691. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

