Commerce Bank Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,918 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 132.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,317,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,259,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $97.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

