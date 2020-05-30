Commerce Bank Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

