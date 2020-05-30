Commerce Bank Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $80.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

