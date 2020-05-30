Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Expedia Group stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.