Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 666,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 114.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

