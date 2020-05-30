Commerce Bank Acquires 5,188 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after buying an additional 354,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

