Commerce Bank Acquires 4,501 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after buying an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

